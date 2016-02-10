Donald Trump on Hillary Clinton: 'In a certain way, evil'

@morning_joe/Twitter Donald Trump on MSNBC.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump surprised “Morning Joe” cohost Mika Brzezinski while playing a word-association game on the MSNBC show Wednesday.

Brzezinski asked Trump to respond to “Hillary Clinton,” the former secretary of state and Democratic 2016 front-runner.

“Um,” the real-estate mogul said, pausing.

Joe Scarborough, the show’s other host, reminded Trump: “She went to your wedding.”

“She did. She did. She did,” Trump acknowledged before reaching his conclusion: “In a certain way evil. In a certain way evil.”

“Whoa,” Brzezinski reacted.

During the word-association game, Trump also described former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) as a “loser,” called Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) “nasty,” suggested that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) was “confused,” and said “intelligent” when asked about former President Bill Clinton. As for himself, Trump said “brilliant.”

Bush, playing the same game on “Morning Joe” the day before, similarly said “loser” when asked about Trump.

Watch below:

Word association game with @realDonaldTrump: Calls Clinton ‘in a certain way, evil,’ calls himself, ‘brilliant’ https://t.co/gjkcI0ADTl

— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 9, 2016

