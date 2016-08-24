Donald Trump is even with Hillary Clinton in another reliably red state

A Tuesday poll showed that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are locked in a dead heat in Missouri — a state that has voted for Democrats just three times since 1968.

The poll, conducted by Monmouth University, showed that Trump held a 44% to 43% edge over Clinton with a 4.9% margin of error. 401 likely Missouri voters were contacted.

“The race was a squeaker the last time there was a vacancy in the Oval Office,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said. “In that respect, this year looks more like 2008 than 2012 when [Republican nominee Mitt] Romney won the state by ten points.”

The only Democrats to win in Missouri since the 1968 election were Presidents Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996.

Trump trails Clinton in a head-to-head matchup by 5.5% in the RealClearPolitics average of several polls

