TRUMP: 'If Hillary Clinton were a man, she wouldn't get 5% of the vote'

Photo: Sean Rayner / Getty Images.

Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on a frequent claim that Hillary Clinton’s backers only support her because of her gender.

During a press conference following a primary sweep Tuesday night, the Republican presidential frontrunner reiterated his suggestion that Clinton was “playing the women’s card.”

“I think the only card she that she has is the women’s card. She’s got nothing else going for her,” Trump said.

He continued: “If Hillary Clinton were a man, I don’t think she’d get 5% of the vote.”

Trump also suggested that female voters don’t support Clinton, though she’s outperformed Democratic presidential rival Sen. Bernie Sanders among female Democratic-primary voters.

“And the beautiful thing is that women don’t like her, OK? And look how well I did with women tonight,” Trump said.

