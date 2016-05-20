'ISIS LAUGHS': Trump rages at Hillary Clinton, says America's enemies would 'love for her to be president'

Donald Trump says America’s enemies would “love” for Hillary Clinton to become president of the US.

In a tweetstorm Friday morning, the presumptive Republican nominee said his Democratic rival has “no chance” of fixing the “total mess” on the world stage.

“Crooked Hillary has zero imagination and even less stamina,” Trump tweeted. “ISIS, China, Russia and all would love for her to be president. 4 more years!”

He continued in a subsequent tweet: “Look where the world is today, a total mess, and ISIS is still running around wild. I can fix it fast, Hillary has no chance!”

Trump also attacked his rival for not being “presidential,” a criticism that has often been aimed at him rather than at Clinton, a former secretary of state. On Thursday, Clinton said in a CNN interview that Trump was “not qualified” to be president, based off some of his stated positions.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton looks presidential? I don’t think so!” he tweeted. “Four more years of Obama and our country will never come back. ISIS LAUGHS!”

The latest back and forth came in the wake of the crash of the EgyptAir jet that plunged into the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday. Though officials haven’t definitively concluded what led to the crash, Trump has claimed it was “blown up.” Clinton also on Thursday called it an apparent “act of terrorism.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump has marketed himself as a strong leader who could easily defeat terror groups like ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, or Daesh).

