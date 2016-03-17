Donald Trump Instagram attack video features footage of Hillary Clinton barking like a dog

Instagram/realdonaldtrump A still shot from the Donald Trump Instagram video.

With a nod toward the most likely general-election matchup, Donald Trump released an Instagram attack video aimed at Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton on Wednesday.

The video featured footage of Clinton barking like a dog to hit Republicans during a February stump speech. It argued that Clinton was a “punchline” to some of the US’ most formidable “opponents” — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the terror group ISIS.

“When it comes to facing our toughest opponents,” the ad started, cutting to clips of Putin and an apparent member of ISIS, “the Democrats have the perfect answer.”

The video then cut to the clip of Clinton barking. Footage of Putin laughing in an unrelated “60 Minutes” interview followed.

“We don’t need to be a punchline!” the video declared.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner, and Clinton on Tuesday barreled toward what’s looking more and more like a general-election faceoff for the White House. Trump and Clinton both grabbed victories in five Tuesday contests, building out their already substantial delegate leads.

View the video below:

