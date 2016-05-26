'Disaster': Donald Trump pounces after Hillary Clinton after inspector general's report

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to chastise Hillary Clinton over the State Department inspector general’s report Wednesday on the private email server she used as secretary of state.

“The Inspector General’s report on Crooked Hillary Clinton is a disaster,” Trump tweeted. “Such bad judgement and temperament cannot be allowed in the W.H.”

The report was highly critical of Clinton, finding that the Democratic presidential frontrunner “did not comply” with State Department policies when she chose to use a personal email account to conduct government business.

The State Department faulted Clinton and previous secretaries of state for poorly managing email and other computer information and for slowly responding to new cybersecurity risks.

The report cited “longstanding, systemic weaknesses” related to communications that precede Clinton’s appointment as secretary of state. But the inspector general’s report singled out Clinton’s failures as more serious.

“At a minimum, Secretary Clinton should have surrendered all emails dealing with department business before leaving government service and, because she did not do so, she did not comply with the Department’s policies that were implemented in accordance with the Federal Records Act,” the report read.

Clinton’s email scandal has dogged the 2016 Democratic presidential frontrunner for more than a year. In March 2015, she first admitted to exclusively using a private email account to send and receive work-related emails while she served as secretary of state. The controversy compelled her to hand over roughly 30,000 work-related emails to the State Department, which have been released in batches since last year.

But she deleted about 30,000 additional emails from her server that she says were “personal” in nature before handing it over to the FBI in August, five months after handing over individual emails to the State Department.

Around the time she handed over the server, a House committee requested access to it to ensure that she had not deleted any work-related emails. But her lawyer, David Kendall, told the committee that Clinton aides had changed the server’s settings so that only emails she sent and received in the previous 60 days would be saved.

Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.