'We have some bad hombres here': Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton spar on immigration

Photo: Drew Angerer/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton exchanged barbs over immigration at the final presidential debate on Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee laid out his border security plan, pointing out that he would build a border wall and force Mexico to pay for the wall in order to attempt to keep out potential criminals.

“We have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get them out,” Trump said.

Donald Trump: “I want to build a wall…we have some bad hombres here and we’re gonna get ’em out.” #debatenight pic.twitter.com/6rRTh1hCwI

— New York Times Video (@nytvideo) October 20, 2016

While Clinton pointed out that she would provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US illegally, she also ripped into Trump’s previous proposal to create a deportation force to forcibly remove millions of immigrants.

“You would have to have a massive law enforcement presence,” she said. “Where law enforcement officers would be going school to school, home to home, business to business, rounding up people who are undocumented. And then we would have to put them on trains, on buses.

Clinton added: “I think that is an idea that is not in keeping with who we are as a nation. I think it’s an idea that would rip our country apart.”

Clinton also mocked Trump’s failure to insist on Mexico paying for the border wall during his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto earlier this year.

“When it comes to the wall that Donald talks about building,” she said. “He went to Mexico, he had a meeting with the Mexican president — didn’t even raise it. He choked, and then got into a Twitter war when the Mexican president said he wouldn’t pay for it.”

Trump defended his meeting with

Peña Nieto, and noted that Clinton supported former President George W. Bush’s comprehensive immigration reform bill in 2006, which would have increased border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living in the US without permission.

“She voted for the wall,” Trump said. “She never gets anything done, so naturally it didn’t get built.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.