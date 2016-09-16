Donald Trump is starting to repeatedly needle Hillary Clinton's 'stamina'

Donald Trump started his week avoiding any mention of Hillary Clinton’s recent health episode.

That all appeared to change Wednesday night.

Speaking at a rally in Ohio, Trump began needling Clinton over her “stamina,” an issue he has raised for months.

“You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour and do this?” he rhetorically asked the crowd, noting how hot it was in the venue. “I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

Clinton was seen on video struggling to stand and walk after her campaign said she “overheated” at a Sunday memorial event marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Her doctor later released a statement saying the Democratic presidential candidate’s fatigue was related to a previously undisclosed pneumonia diagnosis.

In a Thursday morning interview with New York radio host Fred Dicker, Trump continued to press the issue, again making note of Clinton’s “stamina.”

“Well, I just don’t know,” he said when asked if she had the stamina to campaign through election day in November. “But for this, you need tremendous stamina.”

Trump’s campaign, which has avoided the topic as well, also appeared to take a swipe at Clinton when releasing a summary of Trump’s physical from his doctor Harold Bornstein.

“We are pleased to disclose all of the test results, which show that Mr. Trump is in excellent health and has the stamina to endure — uninterrupted — the rigors of a punishing and unprecedented presidential campaign and, more importantly, the singularly demanding job of president of the United States,” the Trump campaign said in a news release.

Trump’s mid-week behaviour appeared to represent a shift from when he refused to talk about the topic. For instance, during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump repeatedly dodged questions on the subject.

The health of both candidates has taken center stage after Clinton’s Sunday episode. Both candidates have released letters from their doctors describing their fitness for office, as both Clinton, who is 68 years old, and Trump, who is 70, are among the oldest nominees to seek the presidency.

