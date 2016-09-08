Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton is 'trigger-happy and very unstable'

Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton on Wednesday of being overly “trigger-happy” when it comes to foreign military excursions abroad.

Speaking to an audience in Philadelphia, the Republican presidential candidate slammed Clinton for her advocacy for intervening in Libya in 2011, and accused the former secretary of state of possessing interventionist desires in the Middle East, though both candidates previously backed interventions like the war in Iraq.

“Sometimes it seemed that there wasn’t a country in the Middle East that Hillary Clinton didn’t want to invade, intervene in, or topple,” Trump said. “She’s trigger-happy and very unstable.”

Saying that he will “emphasise diplomacy, not destruction,” the real estate simultaneously attempted to strike a military-friendly, yet isolationist posture. He emphasised growing the physical number of the US military troops and increasing funding of military technology such as a missile defence shield.

Trump also claimed that the Middle East would have been more stable if the US “did nothing,” yet reiterated his promise to swiftly defeat ISIS.

“We should work with any country that shares our goal of destroying ISIS and defeating radical Islamic terrorism, and form new friendships and partnerships based on this mission,” Trump said.

He added: “Immediately after taking office, I will ask my generals to present to me a plan within 30 days to defeat and destroy ISIS.”

Though Trump has a significant lead among voters in military households, the Clinton campaign has attempted to use Trump’s unique foreign policy vision to woo traditionally more conservative foreign policy hawks and veterans.

This week, Clinton released an add touting Trump’s controversial rhetoric about veterans, and announced a list of over 90 retired generals backing her campaign.

Watch video below, via CNN:

