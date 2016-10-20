'Such a nasty woman': Donald Trump lashes out at Hillary Clinton toward end of final debate

Donald Trump lashed out toward the end of the final presidential debate on Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee went after Hillary Clinton when she explained her tax plan, pointing out that she would raise taxes on top earners like herself and Trump.

“We need to put more money into social security trust funds. That’s part of my commitment to raise taxes on the wealthy. My social security payroll contribution will go up, as will Donald’s assuming he can’t figure out how to get out of it,” Clinton said.

“Such a nasty woman,” Trump interjected.

The comment quickly lit up social media, and the Clinton campaign quickly slammed Trump online over his off-the-cuff comment.

“Nobody respects women more than me.” — Donald Trump earlier tonight “Such a nasty woman.” — Donald Trump just now #DebateNight

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2016

