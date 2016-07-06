'Very very unfair!': Donald Trump cries 'rigged' after FBI recommends no charges over Hillary Clinton's email use

Donald Trump lashed out at Hillary Clinton and what he called a “rigged system” after FBI Director James Comey announced that the bureau is recommending no criminal charges over Clinton’s use of private email servers during her tenure as secretary of state.

“The system is rigged,” Trump posted. “General Petraeus got in trouble for far less. Very very unfair! As usual, bad judgment.”

Trump was referring to the investigation surrounding Gen. David Petraeus disclosing classified information to his biographer. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of mishandling classified information.

“FBI director said Crooked Hillary compromised our national security,” Trump later posted. “No charges. Wow! #RiggedSystem.”

In a Tuesday press conference, Comey said the investigation yielded no evidence Clinton deliberately attempted to mislead investigators. He added that her conduct did not meet the threshold used to prosecute past violators who shared classified information over unclassified channels.

“In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts,” the director said. “All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information, or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct, or indications of disloyalty to the United States, or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.”

Although Comey said there was no evidence to suggesting that work-related emails were intentionally deleted, he offered a sharp criticism of Clinton’s email practices. He also said 110 emails sent or received on the servers were classified at the time. Of those, eight were marked “top secret.”

“To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences,” Comey said.

Maxwell Tani contributed to this report

