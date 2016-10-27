TRUMP: Hillary Clinton 'has less energy than Jeb Bush'

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Donald Trump took a jab Wednesday at one-time 2016 Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush, a favourite target of his during the primary season.

In a speech in Charlotte focusing on his plan for urban renewal, Trump said Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton “has less energy than Jeb Bush.”

“She makes a speech for 15 minutes, she goes home and goes to bed,” he said of Clinton. “Honestly, she has less energy than Jeb Bush. I mean it. I mean it.”

“And the reason I bring him up, he didn’t sign the pledge,” he continued. “He’s open game.”

Bush, the former Florida governor, is one of a small handful of GOP primary challengers, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who have not offered their support to Trump.

Trump has ratcheted up his criticism of prominent Republican leaders in recent weeks, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is supporting his candidacy, for not doing enough to help him get elected.

Watch Trump’s comments below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.