'They don't want to hear about it': Trump explains why he doesn't spend more time talking about Clinton's emails

Donald Trump said Monday that the reason he hasn’t spent more time railing on Hillary Clinton over her email controversy at rallies is because his audience doesn’t “want to hear about it.”

“I am talking to a crowd of people who have standing in line for seven or eight hours,” Trump told The Washington Post. “They don’t want to hear about it. I covered every point. The way it’s reported is unfair in that if you read those stories, it’s like I didn’t even mention her.”

The presumptive Republican nominee was responding to questions about why he decided to praise deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein for being “really good at killing terrorists” at a pair of rallies last week.

The Manhattan billionaire also took time at those rallies to rip NBC’s Chuck Todd and say he regretted his campaign staff’s decision to delete a tweet containing a six-point star that many viewed as anti-Semitic.

Trump did spend extensive time attacking Clinton over her use of private email servers during a Tuesday rally, the same day FBI Director James Comey announced he would not recommend charges against her.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.