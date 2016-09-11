TRUMP: Clinton's 'deplorables' comment the 'worst mistake of the political season'

Donald Trump released a statement Saturday lambasting Hillary Clinton for labelling half of his supporters a “basket of deplorables,” and called her remarks the “worst mistake of the political season.”

Trump said Clinton should be ashamed of herself, and suggested she had not fully owned up to her remarks, which he called a “grotesque attack on American voters.”

“For the first time in a long while, her true feelings came out, showing bigotry and hatred for millions of Americans,” Trump said in his statement. “How can she be President of our country when she has such contempt and disdain for so many great Americans?”

Clinton had made the comments Friday evening at a campaign event in New York, which she partially walked back on Saturday.

Clinton said she regretted her “grossly generalistic” comments, but maintained it was “deplorable” that Trump’s campaign had “given a national platform to hateful views and voices.”

Read the full statement from the Trump campaign below:

“Isn’t it disgraceful that Hillary Clinton makes the worst mistake of the political season and instead of owning up to this grotesque attack on American voters, she tries to turn it around with a pathetic rehash of the words and insults used in her failing campaign? For the first time in a long while, her true feelings came out, showing bigotry and hatred for millions of Americans. How can she be President of our country when she has such contempt and disdain for so many great Americans? Hillary Clinton should be ashamed of herself, and this proves beyond a doubt that she is unfit and incapable to serve as President of the United States. I will be President for all of the people, and together we will Make America Great Again. – Donald J. Trump”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.