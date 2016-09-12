Donald Trump has already turned Hillary Clinton's 'deplorables' comment into a brutal ad

Donald Trump’s campaign on Monday released an ad centered on Hillary Clinton’s recent “basket of deplorables” comment, which caused controversy over the weekend.

The ad showed Clinton calling “half” of Trump’s supporters a “basket of deplorables,” remarks that came Friday at an LGBT for Hillary gala in New York City.

“The racists, sexists, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it,” she said.

The soundbite was cut over video of Trump supporters at the Republican National Convention in July and at Trump rallies. An emphasis was placed on showing women at the events.

The ad also showed Trump and his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, handing out supplies in Louisiana following catastrophic flooding in August.

“You know what’s deplorable?” the female narrator asked. “Hillary Clinton viciously demonizing hard working people like you.”

Watch the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

During her Friday remarks, Clinton said the tone of Trump’s campaign has emboldened some of the most extreme groups in America.

“And he has lifted them up,” Clinton said. “He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million.”

“He tweets and retweets their offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric,” she added, referring to the multiple times the real-estate mogul has engaged with the alt-right.

The Democratic nominee dedicated an entire speech last month to calling out alt-right groups — a portion of Trump’s support that believes the Republican nominee will implement their heavily racialized agenda.

But after facing swift backlash to the remarks, Clinton said she regretted claiming that “half” of Trump’s support was from that group, calling her comments “grossly generalistic” in a statement.

She stood by her comments that Trump’s message was still catering to such groups, saying his platform was built “largely on prejudice and paranoia” and has “given a national platform to hateful views and voices.”

“As I said, many of Trump’s supporters are hard-working Americans who just don’t feel like the economy or our political system are working for them,” she added.

Trump fired back at Clinton for the comments in his own statement, calling them a “grotesque attack on American voters.”

“For the first time in a long while, her true feelings came out, showing bigotry and hatred for millions of Americans,” Trump said in his statement. “How can she be President of our country when she has such contempt and disdain for so many great Americans?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.