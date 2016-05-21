Donald Trump: Maybe Hillary Clinton wants Bill in the White House 'so she can keep her eye on him'

Donald Trump theorised Friday of a reason Hillary Clinton would want her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to have a role in her theoretical White House.

“Maybe she just wants him around the White House so she can keep her eye on him,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning.

Hillary, the likely Democratic nominee for president, has suggested that her husband would be in charge of “revitalizing” the economy in her theoretical administration.

She said at an event on Sunday that Bill would be “in charge of revitalizing the economy, because, you know, he knows how to do it,” especially “in places like coal country and inner cities.”

Bill would not, however, hold a cabinet position, Hillary said.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has previously blasted Hillary for suggesting that Bill would be “in charge of the economy.”

