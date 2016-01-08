Donald Trump invokes Bill Cosby and Monica Lewinsky to attack Hillary Clinton

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s campaign released a new Instagram attack video on Thursday aimed at Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton.

The video displayed Monica Lewinsky, Bill Cosby, and former Rep. Anthony Weiner in an attempt to slam Clinton’s advocacy for women’s rights.

The video opened with a photo of former President Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband, posing with Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern with whom he engaged in a much-publicized affair. Other photos appeared on the screen as Hillary Clinton speaks about women’s rights.

Another image showed Clinton standing behind Bill Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. Cosby endorsed Hillary when she was running for a Senate seat in 2000 and appeared at her election-night rally.

The video closed with white text on a black screen that read, “True defender of women’s rights.”

Here’s the Trump video:

Hillary and her friends! A video posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:19am PST

