New Donald Trump attack video features footage of Hillary Clinton laughing amid shots of burning compound

Donald Trump’s social-media accounts posted a new attack ad targeting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

The attacks, which killed four Americans — including Chris Stevens, the US ambassador to Libya — have become a focal point for Clinton’s critics on the right.

Trump’s ad contained one scene that featured footage of Clinton laughing, cut over shots of a US diplomatic compound burning in the background.

The Obama administration initially said the attack was the result of protests to an anti-Islamic film, before investigators subsequently determined they were coordinated and planned by extremists. Clinton was serving as secretary of state at the time of the attacks.

The Trump campaign video included interviews from relatives of the victims, claiming that Clinton had “lied” to them.

Watch the ad below:





