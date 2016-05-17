Donald Trump fumes after Hillary Clinton allies unload on him in new ads

Donald Trump lashed out at one of Hillary Clinton’s top super PACs over new advertisements that used Trump’s own statements against him.

In a series of Tuesday-morning tweets , the presumptive Republican presidential nominee criticised the ads released by the group, Priorities USA, on Monday. One of the ads spliced together derogatory statements that Trump has made about women’s bodies.

Trump accused the super PAC of taking a quote from a New Hampshire speech in which he told China and Mexico to “go f— themselves” out of context.

“The pathetic new hit ad against me misrepresents the final line. ‘You can tell them to go BLANK themselves’ – was about China, NOT WOMEN!” Trump wrote.

The real-estate magnate also reiterated his attempt to brand former President Bill Clinton, an admitted friend of Trump, as an “abuser” of women because of decades-old infidelities.

One of the ads, titled “Speak,” showed men and women mouthing many of Trump’s most infamous opinions about women’s bodies from public interviews with radio host Howard Stern.

The 30-second spot included the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s assertion that it is “a person who is flat-chested is very hard to be a 10,” as well as his judgment that reality-television star Kim Kardashian does not have a good body, but “absolutely” has a “fat a–.”

While Clinton is still waging a Democratic presidential primary fight with Sen. Bernie Sanders, her campaign and her allied super PACs have largely turned their fire on Trump.

Both the Clinton campaign and Priorities USA have already launched digital video campaigns against Trump.

Earlier this month, Clinton’s campaign released a one-minute montage of top Republican leaders slamming Trump during the Republican presidential primary.

Priorities USA’s ads Monday represented the first of a reported $130 million ad campaign designed to help turn out female, black, and Latino voters, many of whom polls have shown to be turned off by Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.

Watch one of the Priorities ads below:

