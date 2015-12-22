Donald Trump demands apology from Hillary Clinton after 'disgusting' debate claim

Donald Trump is demanding an apology from Hillary Clinton for a supposedly “disgusting” claim in Saturday night’s Democratic debate from which her campaign has subsequently walked back.

Clinton said that Trump had become the terror group ISIS’ “best recruiter — they are going to people showing videos of Donald Trump insulting Islam and Muslims in order to recruit more radical jihadists.”

Those claims were subsequently questioned, leading Trump to say Clinton made them up and an awkward defence from the Clinton campaign, which said the candidate didn’t have a specific video in mind.

“I will demand an apology from Hillary. She should apologise,” Trump said on the “Today” show Monday

. “She lies about emails, she lies about Whitewater, she lies about everything. She will be a disaster as president of the United States.”

The “Today” show’s Matt Lauer asked Trump whether it was fair to demand an apology in light of some of his own more controversial claims. Trump last month asserted that “thousands” of Muslim-Americans in New Jersey cheered the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a claim that has been widely disputed by fact-checkers.

The Clinton campaign has since backpedaled slightly on its candidate’s comments.

When asked what Clinton was referring to Saturday night, campaign spokesman Jesse Ferguson pointed Business Insider to a comment from Rita Katz, an expert on ISIS propaganda and co-founder of the SITE Intelligence group. Katz has said that ISIS follows “everything Donald Trump says” and points to Trump’s proposed Muslim ban as proof that America hates Muslims.

Clinton’s campaign also sent Business Insider a tweet from an alleged ISIS sympathizer’s account that commented on Trump’s refusal to rule out the potential creation of registry for Muslim-Americans.

Clinton campaign communications director Jen Palmieri told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that Clinton “didn’t have a particular video in mind” when she made the comment. But she said Trump is being used by ISIS in social-media propaganda.

View Trump’s tweets on the matter below:

Hillary said at debate ISIS is “going to people showing videos in order to recruit more radical jihadistst.” She made up story-want apology!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

I demand an apology from Hillary Clinton for the disgusting story she made up about me for purposes of the debate. There never was a video.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.