The moment the presidential debate went off the rails

The second presidential debate on Sunday flew off the rails when Donald Trump invoked accusations of sexual misconduct against Bill Clinton and suggested that Hillary Clinton will “be in jail” if he’s elected in November.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz, one of the debate moderator’s, asked Trump if his behaviour exposed in Friday’s shocking leaked 2005 tape was consistent with Trump’s current behaviour.

“As I told you, that was locker room talk,” Trump said. “I am not proud of it. I am a person who has great respect for people, for my family, for people of this country, and I’m not proud of it.”

Trump then said if you “look at the history of politics in this country, no one had been so abusive of women” as former President Bill Clinton, the husband of the Democratic nominee, suggesting that she intimidated those women.

Those four women held a press conference with Trump ahead of the debate, and each were seated in the front row.

“Mine were words, his were actions,” Trump said.

“So, don’t tell me about words,” he continued. “I am absolutely, I apologise for those words. But it is things that people say. Bill Clinton. He was impeached. He was no longer allowed to practice law. He had to pay an $850,000 fine to one of the women, Paula Jones, who is here tonight. That when Hillary brings up a point like that, brings up words I say 11-years-ago I think it’s disgraceful. And I think she should be ashamed of herself if you want to know the truth.”

The former secretary of state responded, saying “so much of what he just said is not right,” but that he was doing it because of his floundering campaign.

“I am reminded of what my friend Michelle Obama advised us all,” she said. “When they go low, you go high.”

“And, look , if this were just about one video, maybe what he’s saying tonight would be understandable,” she said. “But everyone can come to their own conclusions about whether or not the man in the video or the man on the stage respects women. But he never apologizes to anyone for anything.”

She mentioned that Trump had not apologised to the Khan family, the Gold Star parents whose son, a Muslim US soldier, was killed during the Iraq War. Trump engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth with the family following their speech at the Democratic National Convention in July.

Clinton also said Trump had not apologised to a reporter whose disability he mocked in front of a camera, a federal judge he said couldn’t do his job fairly because he was “a Mexican,” and President Barack Obama for leading a years-long campaign to discredit his birthplace.

“He owes the president an apology, he needs to apologise to our country, and he needs to take responsibility,” she said.

Trump responded, saying Clinton owed the apology because her campaign started the rumours in 2008. He added that she owed an apology for the “33,000 emails you deleted.”

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation,” Trump said. “Because there have never been so many lies, so much deception. And we’re going to have a special prosecutor.”

Clinton said everything Trump said was “absolutely false” but she was “not surprised.”

“Oh really?” Trump interjected.

Clinton then mentioned to difficulty in fact-checking Trump, to which he capped off the exchange by saying “you’ll be in jail” during his potential administration.

