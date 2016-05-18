Donald Trump rips Hillary Clinton for suggesting Bill will be in charge of 'revitalizing' the economy

Donald Trump blasted Hillary Clinton in a pair of Tuesday tweets for suggesting Sunday that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, would be in charge of “revitalizing” the economy in her theoretical administration.

“Crooked Hillary said her husband is going to be in charge of the economy,” Trump tweeted. “If so, he should run, not her. Will he bring the “energizer” to D.C.?”

The “energizer” is an apparent reference to Julie Tauber McMahon, a close friend of Bill who is part owner of Energy Pioneer Solutions. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the former president personally endorsed the company in 2010 to then-Energy Secretary Steven Chu for a federal grant.

“How can Crooked Hillary put her husband in charge of the economy when he was responsible for NAFTA, the worst economic deal in U.S. history?” Trump wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The Manhattan billionaire has championed an anti-trade platform, including the frequent targeting of the US’ free-trade agreements such as NAFTA, as a cornerstone of his campaign.

During a Sunday event in Kentucky, Hillary proclaimed that her husband’s role in a future Clinton administration would be to work on economic issues.

Bill would be “in charge of revitalizing the economy, because, you know, he knows how to do it,” she said, especially “in places like coal country and inner cities.”

And earlier this month, ahead of the West Virginia primary, Hillary Clinton said the former president has “got to come out of retirement and be in charge” of job creation, The New York Times reported.

The Democratic frontrunner said Monday that her husband would not hold a cabinet position. And aides said Bill’s role would be focused on revitalizing areas of the country that haven’t recovered well from the recession of the last decade, such as the Rust Belt, per The Times.

