Donald Trump: 'Hedge fund guys are getting away with murder'

Donald Trump is taking major shots at the financial industry.

In an interview with “Face The Nation” on Sunday, Trump appeared to call for higher taxes on hedge-fund managers, who he said are “getting away with murder.”

“They’re paying nothing, and it’s ridiculous. I want to save the middle class,” Trump told CBS’s John Dickerson. “The hedge-fund guys didn’t build this country. These are guys that shift paper around and they get lucky.”

“They’re making a tremendous amount of money — they have to pay taxes.”

Over the past month, the real-estate magnate has upped his critiques of the financial industry.

He said during an interview with Time magazine last week that he would be open to “switch taxes around” because of “hedge-fund guys that are making a lot of money that aren’t paying anything.” And in a recent interview with Fox News, Trump attempted to contrast himself with rich Wall Street traders.

“Look, at least I build things. I put people to — these guys move around paper. And half the time, it’s luck more than talent, OK?” Trump said.

As CBS notes, many hedge-fund managers pay taxes on capital gains rather than income taxes, the rates of which are significantly higher for the highest earners. This is known as the “carried interest” loophole in the tax code.

Trump’s apparent embrace of addressing that loophole could put him at odds with other Republican candidates. Republicans in Congress have almost universally opposed President Barack Obama’s plan to raise taxes on capital gains. However, many have become quieter opposition but instead prefer addressing the issue as part of a complete overhaul to the tax code.

But many Republicans in the field have also embraced populist, anti-Wall Street messages.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R) said last month that he would not have supported bailing out banks during the 2008 financial crisis. And in July, Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said that there’s “too much greed” in the financial industry.

Trump’s comments on Sunday came after Dickerson pressed the reality-television personality on his commitment not to take major campaign donations.

Trump doubled down, saying that he turned down a potential $US5 million donation, but that he will take money from big donors as long as there are “no strings attached.”

NOW WATCH: New aerial footage shows aftermath of explosion in China



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.