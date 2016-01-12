Man heckles Donald Trump at rally: 'Tell some jokes!'

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump had an atypical heckler during a Monday rally in New Hampshire.

The Republican presidential front-runner’s events are often interrupted by protesters critical of his campaign agenda or provocative statements. But on Monday, a man apparently found Trump’s speech unexciting — and told him so.

“This is boring!” the person exclaimed. “Tell some jokes.”

Trump then urged event security to boot the heckler.

“Get him out of here,” Trump said. “Get out of here, go ahead. Nothing funny about this. He wants jokes. There’s nothing funny about this. This is so serious. Out! Out! Out! Get out of here. He says he loves me. Out!”

The man had reportedly professed his love for Trump as he was ejected from the rally:

“But I love the Donald!” young man protests as he’s led out for yelling “boring” and wanting more jokes. “OUT!” Trump demands

