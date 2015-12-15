Donald Trump releases report saying he'd be the healthiest president 'ever'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump’s campaign released a report on Monday that declared he’d be the healthiest president “ever.”

Needless to say, the letter — from the Republican front-runner’s personal physician, Harold Bornstein — is pure Trump.

Bornstein wrote that Trump’s laboratory results were “astonishingly excellent” and that Trump’s “physical strength and stamina are extraordinary.”

“If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” he concluded.

In a statement accompanying the report, Trump suggested that his health report shows that he is well-prepared to make the country great again:

I am proud to share this report, written by the highly respected Dr. Jacob Bornstein of Lenox Hill Hospital, stating that I am in excellent health. I am fortunate to have been blessed with great genes — both of my parents had very long and productive lives. I have truly enjoyed working on the campaign trail with one objective in mind, to Make America Great Again! People have been impressed by my stamina, but to me it has been easy because I am truly doing something that I love. Our country will soon be better and stronger than ever before.

Earlier this month, Trump said he would release a report showing his health was “perfection” after Politico ran a story questioning his health.

View Trump’s health summary from his doctor below:





