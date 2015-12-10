Donald Trump has been fired from his Scotland Ambassador role

Real-estate mogul turned US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has been dropped from his official role as a “GlobalScot” by the Scottish government. Trump was stripped of his role by Scottish first Minister Nicola Sturgeon following the controversial statement he made on Monday calling for the US government to bar all Muslims from entering the country.

The GlobalScot network was set up by the Scottish Development International, the investment and trade promotion agency of the Scottish Government, to promote Scottish businesses around the world. Trump had been a GlobalScot ambassador for 11 years.

In a statement, the Scottish government had this to say about Trump.

Mr Trump’s recent remarks have shown that he is no longer fit to be a business ambassador for Scotland and the First Minister has decided his membership of the respected GlobalScot business network should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Trump’s mother was Scottish and the Presidential candidate often speaks fondly of his Scottish heritage. Speaking to the Scotsman newspaper in 2006 he even attributed his success to his Scottish roots:

As an international businessman I’ve enjoyed success over the years and I like to think that part of my achievement can be attributed to my Scottish roots. Being immensely proud of my Scottish background and recognising that this is a country with world-class strengths and opportunity, I recently announced my new $500 million [274 million] golf and leisure development in Aberdeenshire.

Sturgeon’s action against Trump follows a statement from British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday, which slapped down Trump’s comments for being “divisive and wrong.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.