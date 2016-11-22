Donald Trump in 2010 letter to Harry Reid: 'You are amazing!'

President-elect Donald Trump wrote a letter to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada in 2010 following his victory over Republican opponent Sharron Angle congratulating him and adding “you are amazing!”

The letter, which was provided by Reid’s office to BuzzFeed on Sunday, came after Trump ridiculed the outgoing Senate minority leader in a weekend tweet.

“I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer,” Trump wrote. “He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!”

Trump donated $4,800 to Reid’s 2010 campaign. Schumer, the incoming Senate minority leader and a New York senator, received the most in donations from Trump of any sitting member of the Senate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.