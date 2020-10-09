Trump says California had to ration water because it poured its supply into the sea to 'take care of certain little tiny fish' during a bizarre rant on Fox News

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Donald Trump embarked on a bizarre monologue on Fox News on Thursday in which he claimed that California is redirecting ‘millions of gallons’ of water to the Pacific Ocean in order to help ‘certain little tiny fish.’

‘California is gonna have to ration water. You wanna know why? Because they send millions of gallons of water out to sea, out to the Pacific. Because they want to take care of certain little tiny fish, that aren’t doing very well without water,’ the US President told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Trump has long ridiculed Democrats in California for conservation policies which redirect water into San Francisco Bay in order to protect a small species of native fish called delta smelt.

The White House in February moved to roll back protections for the fish in order to redirect more towards farmers, which count among the president’s strongest support base in the state.

The US President appeared to be referencing moves his administration has made to relax protections for over a dozen endangered species of fish by redirecting water to farmers.

The US President, whose voice broke down during the interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday, warned that a victory for Joe Biden would transform the US into a “ninth-world country.”

Unprompted, he said during a response to a question about a prospective Green New Deal touted by some Democrats: “California is gonna have to ration water. You wanna know why? Because they send millions of gallons of water out to sea, out to the Pacific. Because they want to take care of certain little tiny fish, that aren’t doing very well without water, to be honest with you. It’s a very sad thing that’s happening.”

Trump has long ridiculed Democrats in California for conservation policies that redirect water into San Francisco Bay in order to protect wildlife, particularly a small species of native fish called delta smelt. The fish were nearing extinction by 2015 due to the California drought which lasted from 2011 until 2017, and remain endangered.

The White House in February moved to roll back protections for the fish in order to redirect more towards farmers, which count among the president’s strongest support base in the state.

The Wall Street Journal in 2015 reported that 1.4 trillion gallons of water had been pumped into the San Francisco Bay since 2008 in order to support the fish. Trump in 2016, then a presidential candidate, claimed that there was no drought and that the water being redirected to the sea was being channelled out to sea.

California has introduced legislation to gradually begin rationing indoor water use over the next ten years, but it is not clear that the redirection of water to the San Francisco Bay appears to be the cause.

But the larger problem may instead be the limited supply of water in post-drought California, with an estimated 63 trillion gallons of groundwater having been lost in the western US between 2013 and mid-2014, according to figures cited in a Quartz report.

