Here Are The Angry Handwritten Notes Donald Trump Sends To Reporters Who Cover Him

After MSNBC Political Reporter Benjy Sarlin wrote about Donald Trump’s speech at last weekend’s Freedom Summit in New Hampshire, he said he received a handwritten note from the real-estate-mogul-slash-reality-television-star. Sarlin posted a picture of the missive, which was a copy of his article with Trump’s criticism scrawled on top on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Trump drew an arrow pointing to a line that said, “Trump also spoke” and added some thoughts.

“Benjy — And got the biggest response (by far) + standing ovation,” Trump wrote. “Be honest now.”

He finished his note by sending Sarlin “best wishes.” Sarlin told Business Insider he was glad to hear Trump’s thoughts.

“I appreciate Mr. Trump’s constructive criticism just as I appreciate all reader feedback,” Sarlin said.

Trump has a habit of sending handwritten annotations of his press clips to reporters. After reading our initial story about Trump’s correspondence with Sarlin, Yahoo! News Political Reporter Chris Moody forwarded us a copy of a note he received from Trump in response to a 2011 story he wrote saying Trump “fired himself” from hosting a Republican presidential debate after most of the candidates said they would not attend.

“Chris — BAD Reporting BAD Reporter,” Trump wrote. “No ‘Way’!”

Trump’s missive to Moody did not include “best wishes.”

In 2011, Trump sent Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter a marked up copy of a blog post from the magazines website. Sadly, Business Insider has never received any correspondence from Trump.

View Trump’s notes to Sarlin and Moody below.

Full Disclosure: This reporter briefly worked with Sarlin at Talking Points Memo in 2013.

This post was updated at 11:04 am to include Moody’s letter from Trump.

