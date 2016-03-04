Donald Trump guarantees America that there is 'no problem' with his anatomy

Fox News Marco Rubio and Donald Trump.

At the Thursday-night Republican presidential primary debate, Donald Trump suggested he has “no problem” with the size of his genitals.

After Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida called out Trump for his personal attacks, Trump recalled how Rubio had launched a lewd attack of his own.

“But I have to say this, he hit my hands,” Trump said. “Nobody has ever hit my hands, I’ve never heard this. Look at those hands. Are those small hands?

“And, he referred to my hands if they’re small, something else is small,” Trump added. “I guarantee you there is no problem.”

