Trump invites a woman to inspect his hair to prove it's real

In response to a New York Times article that fuelled rumours of a faux mop, Donald Trump invited a woman up to the stage at his Greenville, South Carolina presidential campaign event on Thursday to inspect his hair in efforts to prove he does not wear a toupee. According to her, his hair is real.

