'I'm changing': Donald Trump casually announces policy flip-flop at debate

At the Thursday-night presidential debate, Donald Trump simply said he was “changing” his position on H1B visas when he was confronted by his diverging statements on the issue.

Moderator Megyn Kelly pressed Trump on H1B visas, which allow foreigners in the US in order to work in high-skilled, specialty occupations.

Kelly said:

Mr. Trump, your campaign website to this day argues that more visas for highly skilled workers would, quote, “decimate American workers.” However, at the CNBC debate, you spoke enthusiastically in favour of these visas. So which is it?

Trump shrugged off the question and said he was in favour of the visas.

“I’m changing. I’m changing. We need highly skilled people in this country. And if we can’t do it, we’ll get them in,” Trump said.

He added:

And one of the biggest problems we have is people go to the best colleges … as soon as they’re finished, they get shoved out. They want to stay in this country. They want to stay here desperately. They’re not able to stay here. For that purpose, we absolutely have to be able to keep the brainpower in this country.

Kelly seemed surprise at the ease at which Trump announced his policy change while his campaign website still indicated Thursday night that he opposed the current H1B-visa program.

“So you are abandoning the position on your website?” Kelly asked.

Trump replied: “I’m changing it and I’m softening the position because we have to have talented people in this country.”

