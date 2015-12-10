Donald Trump says his guilty TV pleasure is literally watching himself

Donald Trump is becoming predictable.

In a survey of the presidential candidates’ guilty pleasures, Trump pointed to his own work.

“My guilty pleasure TV show — ‘SNL,’ starring me,” he told People magazine. “They got great ratings. The best ratings in years. It was a terrific success. I enjoyed doing it. It was 50 per cent more than Hillary [Clinton]’s show. That makes me feel good.”

It’s true. Trump’s episode did score the sketch-comedy show its highest ratings in four years. More than 9.3 million viewers tuned into the Trump-hosted edition of “Saturday Night Live,” higher than the episode Clinton appeared on about a month earlier.

It isn’t necessarily a fair comparison, though. Trump was hosting the show, while Clinton was just appearing in a sketch.

Other candidates offered more conventional picks for what they watch (“Modern Family,” “Walking Dead”). As for Clinton, she didn’t need to reference Trump in her answer to the same question. She already had one prepared.

“Lately I’m into ‘Madam Secretary.’ Sometimes us ex-diplomats need our fix!” she said of her guilty-pleasure TV show.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.