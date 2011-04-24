Here Are This Week's Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media

Each week we take a look at the best and the worst of what the world of media had to offer.



This past week, much like every week, there have been moments of journalistic brilliance and hard work.

Two venerable publications used cutting edge social media in ways we never would have suspected, and some well-timed digital long form writing proved that it has a long future ahead in journalism.

At the same time, an online publication committed a seriously unfunny gaffe and a a video journalist patted his own back while offending Michael Jackson fans around the globe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.