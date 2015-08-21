DONALD TRUMP: 'We'll call it the Great Wall of Trump'

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump came up with a potential nickname on Thursday for the wall he wants to build along the US-Mexican border.

Speaking with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, the Republican presidential candidate compared the wall to the Great Wall of China.

“As you know, I know how to build. I know how to get it done. We’ll have a great wall. We’ll call it the ‘Great Wall of Trump,'” Trump said, later adding that he was only being “facetious.”

Trump, whose anti-illegal immigration stance has fuelled his surging campaign, argued that his wall would be much easier to build than the ancient barrier constructed by Chinese dynasties.

“You look at the Great Wall of China that was built 2,500 years ago — it’s 13,000 miles. And we’re really talking about something a little more than 1,000 miles. So it is something that can be absolutely done — not done at tremendous cost,” Trump said.

The developer further promised that his wall would be aesthetically pleasing, as far as walls go.

“We’ll have a great wall and actually it can be a good-looking wall, as walls go,” he said. “But we will have a really terrific wall.”

Construction of the wall was the first item on Trump’s official immigration platform, which he released last Sunday.

Watch the Fox Business interview segment below:

