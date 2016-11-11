'Great again': Donald Trump's .gov website is now live

greatagain.gov The homepage of greatagain.gov

President-elect Donald Trump’s government website is now live after he defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Election Day.

The site, greatagain.gov, includes tabs for both the president- and vice president-elect, “Making America Great Again,” and “Serve America.”

Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream. Join us at https://t.co/jioPNgivfT

Trump shocked the world on Tuesday night when he emerged was the winner in the presidential election over Clinton.

The New York businessman’s victory was one of the most stunning political upsets in history. Clinton was strongly favoured to emerge as the victor on Tuesday night, with some analysts estimating Trump’s odds of winning the election as low as 1%.

