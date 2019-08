Here's how the Republican strategy created for Jeb Bush backfired

?

Political strategist Karine Jean-Pierre, who previously worked for President Obama’s election campaign and as a member of his administration, explains how a republican strategy initially set up to help an establishment candidate, indirectly led to Donald Trump’s surprising rise in the election.

Produced by Lamar Salter



Follow BI Video On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.