Donald Trump pans Obama's 'boring' final State of the Union address

Maxwell Tani

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump and other GOP candidates panned President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Toward the end of Obama’s speech, the Republican presidential front-runner fired off a tweet criticising the speech for being “boring.”

“The #SOTU speech is really boring, slow, lethargic — very hard to watch!” Trump tweeted.

Other Republican presidential candidates also slammed the speech.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) posted a series of tweets going after Obama’s claims about the American economic recovery and the president’s rhetoric on national security issues.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) livetweeted much of the speech, knocking Obama’s policies on a variety of issues and poking fun at the president’s addresses in general for being “painfully bad.”

 

 

And several candidates used the speech to take shots at their presidential rivals.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) released a five-minute rebuttal to Obama’s speech, criticising Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton for her role in the multi-national coalition’s 2011 military intervention in Libya. 

“What we saw was a leader with a record of failure in search of any meaningful positive legacy,” Paul said. “President Obama and Hillary Clinton took us to war in Libya without Constitutional authority. The next president will have the daunting task of rebuilding an overextended military.”

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina also panned the speech, quickly pivoting in her statement to attacks on Clinton and Trump.

“We cannot elect Hillary Clinton to the White House. She has promised throughout her campaign to extend and expand Barack Obama’s failed policies. And, like this President, she has always put politics ahead of problem-solving,” Fiorina wrote on her Facebook page.

“We need a nominee who can beat Hillary and who will finally hold her accountable. One thing is clear: Hillary Clinton will wipe the floor with Donald Trump.”

