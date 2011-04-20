WATCH: Look Who Donald Trump Is Bringing Together Now

Megan Angelo
hasselbeck

The most presidential thing about Donald Trump?

He knows how to unite people on opposite sides of the aisle.

The only problem is: they’re usually coming together over a shared disgust with his behaviour.

First it was Jon Stewart and Bill O’Reilly teaming up to attack Trump.

Now the oft-opposite cohosts of “The View,” Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, are bonding over Trump-bashing. They especially had a field day today while discussing Trump’s obnoxious “Good Morning America” interview with George Stephanopoulos.

