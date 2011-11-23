Take A Sneak Peek At Donald Trump's 'Best Golf Course Ever' In Scotland

The path to opening a golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, has been paved with bumps for Donald Trump.



First there was the neighbour who was unhappy with the plan. Trump responded to him by building a fence around his house and sending him a $4,600 bill.

Then there was the proposal to build an 11-turbine windfarm nearby. Trump wrote to the government of Scotland, demanding that they put the kibosh on the project.

Now, despite the obstacles, it looks like the golf course, which Trump has hailed as the “best golf course ever,” is nearly ready to open. Reservations are currently being accepted for tee times, and the course is slated to open this summer.

Photographer Brian Morgan snapped some photos of the pristine course, and it’s actually pretty awesome looking (via Golf Vacation Insider’s Craig Better). Take the video tour, below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now tour the Florida golf course Trump plans to buy for $170 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.