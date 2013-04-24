Here's Donald Trump's Anti-Wind Farm Ad That Was Just Banned In The UK For Being Misleading

The British Advertising Standards Authority has banned an ad created by Donald Trump’s Scottish golf course criticising wind farms.



Trump built a high-end links in Balmedie, Scotland, and fears that the arrival of wind turbines nearby will spoil the view.

So he took out this ad, which uses a photo of California, not Scotland, and suggests that Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond sympathizes with the Libyan terrorists who brought down a Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie in 1988:

Trump International Gold ScotlandThe ASA ruled that the Lockerbie reference was OK but the claim that tourism would suffer was unsubstantiated, and the ad must never run again.

(The ASA “bans” a lot of ads in the UK, often for frivolous reasons.)

