Donald Trump launches new scathing attack against Megyn Kelly, shares another 'bimbo' insult against her

Fox News Megyn Kelly on her show.

Real-estate developer Donald Trump is back to trashing Fox News host Megyn Kelly, the day she returned from her vacation following the Republican presidential candidate’s high-profile feud with her.

In a series of tweets late Monday night, Trump blasted Kelly’s performance on her show, “The Kelly File,” and promoted tweets calling her a “bimbo” and comparing her looks to an older female TV host, Nancy Grace:

“@mstanish53: @realDonaldTrump @megynkelly The bimbo back in town . I hope not for long .”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

“@bigpaulfla: @realDonaldTrump She has come back looking like Nancy Grace”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

The Trump attacks are notable because he and the network had struck a public ceasefire earlier in the month. Kelly moderated the first Republican debate and asked Trump a series of allegedly unfair questions, including one about derogatory comments he’s made toward women.

The developer lashed out at Kelly following the debate. On Twitter, he promoted another tweet calling the host a “bimbo,” and in a series of interviews blasting her, he made a particularly controversial comment that many interpreted as a sexist reference to menstruation.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her — wherever,” Trump recalled of Kelly during the debate. (Trump later insisted he meant “nose” or “ears”: “Only a deviant would think anything else,” he added.)

Relations between Trump, who polls show is the Republican front-runner, and Fox, which has an outsize influence among GOP voters, continued to publicly deteriorate. Kelly even reportedly received death threats from Trump’s supporters. Eventually, Fox News chief Roger Ailes and Trump had a “blunt” conversation that they said resolved their differences.

But Trump is clearly not done criticising and mocking Kelly:

.@megynkelly must have had a terrible vacation, she is really off her game. Was afraid to confront Dr. Cornel West. No clue on immigration!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

I liked The Kelly File much better without @megynkelly. Perhaps she could take another eleven day unscheduled vacation!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

“@PatrickStinard: @megynkelly Kelly File was much better without Megyn Kelly. Her replacement while she was out on vacation was much better!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

NOW WATCH: People were baffled by 50 sharks circling in shallow waters off the English coast



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.