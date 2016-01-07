Donald Trump gloats after massive Macy's jobs cut

Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump took a mocking jab at Macy’s on Thursday, a day after the department-store giant announced it would eliminate thousands of jobs.

According to The New York Times, Macy’s said it would eliminate 4,500 jobs, or 3% of its work force, after disappointing holiday-season sales.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, declared on Twitter that Macy’s cratering stock was “another win for Trump!”

He also repeated a call for his supporters to boycott the “very disloyal” department store:

.@Macys was one of the worst performing stocks on the S&P last year, plunging 46%. Very disloyal company. Another win for Trump! Boycott.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016

Trump had a high-profile feud with Macy’s shortly after he launched his presidential campaign last June with a fiery a campaign speech accusing the Mexican government of sending rapists and murderers across the border.

Macy’s was among several corporations to sever financial ties with Trump amid the national firestorm. The store said it would phase out its Trump-branded ties, dress shirts, and a fragrance called “Success.”

Trump responded by calling for a boycott of the store and retweeted his supporters who said they were cutting up their Macy’s credit cards.

