Donald Trump lashes out at 'nut job' Glenn Beck after being called a 'bully'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is now going after conservative talk-show host Glenn Beck.
In recent weeks, Beck has repeatedly been critical of Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.
Most recently, Beck was quoted in New York Times article on Wednesday dismissing Trump as a “schoolyard bully” who is not in touch with Tea Party conservatives.
The Times article was titled: “Donald Trump’s Act Seems to Be Wearing Out Its Welcome.”
Trump, no stranger to Twitter insults, lashed out at Beck on Thursday:
Wacky @glennbeck who always seems to be crying (worse than Boehner) speaks badly of me only because I refuse to do his show–a real nut job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2015
I hear @glennbeck is in big trouble. Unlike me, his viewers & ratings are way down & he has become irrelevant — glad I didn’t do his show.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2015
