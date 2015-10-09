Donald Trump lashes out at 'nut job' Glenn Beck after being called a 'bully'

Colin Campbell
Glenn BeckRob Kim/Getty ImagesGlenn Beck.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump is now going after conservative talk-show host Glenn Beck.

In recent weeks, Beck has repeatedly been critical of Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner.

Most recently, Beck was quoted in New York Times article on Wednesday dismissing Trump as a “schoolyard bully” who is not in touch with Tea Party conservatives. 

The Times article was titled: “Donald Trump’s Act Seems to Be Wearing Out Its Welcome.”

Trump, no stranger to Twitter insults, lashed out at Beck on Thursday:

