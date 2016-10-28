'I can't believe I didn't include you': Trump stunned to learn he didn't insult George Stephanopoulos on Twitter

Donald Trump reacted with surprise Thursday on ABC News when he learned that he had not hurled an insult on Twitter at “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos.

The Republican nominee’s remarks came when Stephanopoulos referenced how the New York Times printed a two-page list of all the jabs he had taken at others during the campaign.

“Were you one of them?” Trump asked the ABC host.

“Actually, I wasn’t,” Stephanopoulos replied. “I was a little surprised at that.”

Trump couldn’t believe it.

“Oh, well, you should have been,” the billionaire said. “I’m surprised. Let’s go check it. I can’t believe I didn’t include you.”

Throughout the 2016 cycle, Trump has used Twitter to sting journalists and his political rivals with crude insults.

“Look, I believe in fighting back,” he said. “When people are against me, when they tell lies, I have the power of this instrument. And frankly, sometimes I use that.”

