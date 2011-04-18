WATCH: How Gary Busey Could Screw Up Donald Trump's "Presidential Campaign"

The crazy-eyed, crazier-mouthed Gary Busey was finally eliminated on last night’s episode of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice.”



But “Apprentice” overlord/potential presidential candidate/Mitt Romney wealth expert Donald Trump may have made a mistake by firing him.

When you cut someone loose, they are, by definition, on the loose.

Busey, wherever he pops up to do “Apprentice” postmortems, will likely be asked about Trump’s White House aspirations.

And really, there’s no good ending to that story. Busey isn’t shy when it comes to political debate (click to 3:50) in the video below.

Either he rails against Trump’s antics or — even more amazing — he voices support for Trump’s run. And if Busey’s spot on “Today” is any indication, it looks like he’s going with the latter.

Only the loud endorsement of Charlie Sheen could bring a campaign crashing down faster.

There’s also the fact that Busey was likely driving a good chunk of “Apprentice” ratings this season — which means Trump may gas up his publicity machine even more in an attempt to combat viewer exodus.

Though, really, that screws up our lives more than his.

Video below.

