Donald Trump Furious At Brother For Not Having A Prenup

It’s a Trump sibling rivalry!



The Donald is furious that his brother Robert, currently going through a divorce, got married without a prenup. But she’s using the same lawyer who repped Ivana in her unsuccessful bid to “get everything.” Ivana got more than enough though….

NY Post: DONALD Trump is fuming at his brother Robert, who’s in a nasty divorce battle with his socialite wife, Blaine. “Donald is extremely angry because Robert failed to have a prenuptial agreement,” a source close to the developer says. “Donald would constantly tell him to get an agreement signed, and Robert told him he had one. Ironically, Robert Cohen, the lawyer repping Blaine, also represented Ivana Trump when she tried to break her prenuptial agreement with Donald. Cohen lost big to Donald, and the prenup was upheld in its entirety. Donald likes going around telling people that he kicked Cohen’s arse. He’s surprised Blaine is using him.”

We’re not surprised. Cohen is probably out for blood, or rather, money, this time.

