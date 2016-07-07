Donald Trump just melted Twitter by using 'Frozen' to defend his Star of David tweet

Donald Trump burned down the internet Wednesday night when he tweeted about “Frozen.”

In an attempt to defend a weekend tweet widely viewed as anti-Semitic, the Manhattan billionaire posted a tweet of a book about the Disney film “Frozen” that contained a six-pointed star.

“Where is the outrage for this Disney book?” he posted. “Is this the ‘Star of David’ also? Dishonest media! #Frozen”

The image used in the tweet was originally posted to a pro-Trump message board on Reddit under the thread “Disney is Anti-Semitic.”

Where is the outrage for this Disney book? Is this the ‘Star of David’ also? Dishonest media! #Frozen pic.twitter.com/4LJBpSm8xa

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2016

Aware of the ongoing firestorm, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign was quick to fire back a response from her account.

“Do you want to build a strawman?” she tweeted.

Trump, his campaign, and fellow surrogates have kept controversy over his Saturday tweet alive in the news by continuing to defend it.

The original weekend tweet contained an image of a six-pointed star, most commonly known as the Jewish Star of David symbol, over a pile of money. The star was inscribed with the words “most corrupt candidate ever” and appeared next to an image of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump told an Ohio audience on Wednesday that he regretted his campaign’s decision to scrub it from his account.

“‘You shouldn’t have taken it down,'” he said, as if he was speaking to Dan Scavino, the senior aide who posted the tweet. “You know they took the star down. I said, ‘Too bad, you should have left it up. I would have rather defended it just leave it up and say no that’s not a Star of David it’s just a star.'”

