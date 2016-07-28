TRUMP: Baltimore prosecutor in Freddie Grey case 'ought to prosecute herself'

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who brought charges against six police officers in the death of black man Freddie Grey, “ought to prosecute herself” after all remaining charges were dropped.

“I think she ought to prosecute herself,” he said during a press conference at his Florida golf club. “That’s my reaction.”

“I think it was disgraceful what she did and the way she did it and the news conference that she had,” he continued. “And they were guilty before anyone even knew the facts.”

Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges against Baltimore police officers in Grey’s death, which brought the case to an end without any conviction. However, Mosby defended her prosecutions, which she initially handed down last May. She said she does not believe Grey, who died last year of a spinal cord injury after he rode unsecured in a police transport van, killed himself.

The decision to drop charges comes after a judge already acquitted three of the six officers charged in the case, including the van driver and the highest-ranking officer of the group.

“And I give a lot of credit to those police officers, who probably could’ve made a deal,” Trump said. “I give a lot of respect and a lot of credit that they stuck it out. And you had victory after victory after victory, and she had no chance. Don’t forget, she prosecuted what she thought was her best case first. She should prosecute herself. She should be held accountable.”

Trump later said that some police officers do bad things, but this was clearly not the case to prove so.

Watch his remarks below:

.@realDonaldTrump on #Baltimore prosecutor who indicted police in Freddie Grey case: “She should prosecute herself.” pic.twitter.com/H20aripuYP

— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.