Donald Trump just took a big dip in a major poll

Donald Trump just took a nose dive in the latest Fox News poll.

Released Thursday, Trump dropped six points from his position in last month’s Fox poll. In May, Trump held a 45% to 42% lead over the now-presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

But this month, Trump found himself trailing Clinton by a 42% to 39% spread.

The presumptive Republican nominee lost three points with self-identified Republicans and a whopping 11 points with independents.

The poll surveyed 1,004 registered voters from June 5 to 8. The margin of error was plus or minus three points.

The results coincide with what’s been a less-than stellar week for Trump. He’s been caught up in his latest self-inflicted firestorm — this time relating to attacks he’s launched at a federal judge over his Mexican heritage.

The Manhattan billionaire said that US District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel cannot fairly preside over a civil case involving his now-defunct for-profit real-estate school, Trump University, because he is of Mexican descent and Trump will be “building a wall” along the US-Mexico border if elected in the fall.

Curiel is from Indiana.

Republicans from all sides of the party have publicly condemned the remarks and demanded that Trump change his tone. In a Tuesday late-afternoon statement, Trump took a step back from the attacks, but did not apologise. He made no mention of his attacks against the judge in his prepared post-primary speech later that night.

